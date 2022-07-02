Simone Biles Chicly Catches Big Fish That Reaches Her Height in Crop Top, Cutoff Shorts & Quilted Slides

Simone Biles seized the day in practical style on Thursday while enjoying a fishing excursion with her fiance, Houston Texans football star Jonathan Owens. “Fish almost as tall as her,” Owens captioned a photo, showing 4-foot-8 Biles posing alongside her catch.

With the tropical background behind her, the Olympic gymnast showcased her casual-cool style with a sleeveless bright blue cropped zip-up top. She paired it with another blue staple, high-waisted denim cutoff shorts with the button undone.

Biles kept accessories to a minimum. With the white zipper of the top pulled down, the deep V-neck exposed her gold chain. Then, she paired it with a thin black and gold bracelet, as well as a pair of black squared sunglasses to block out the sun.

Simone Biles wears a crop top, denim cutoff shorts and sandals on June 30, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jonathan Owens

Biles completed the look with a pair of padded white slides for walking the boardwalk. The sandals are a great essential to complement all things casual. The slides were the perfect pick for Biles’ attire as they offered a sportier style than many other sandal silhouettes. The white colorway and quilted upper were great design treatments as they created balance among the saturated blues.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

