Simone Biles Is a True Tourist in Comfortable Cut-Off Jean Shorts and Tan Slides in the Dominican Republic

Continuing her social media vacation saga, Simone Biles shares a peek at her days in the Dominican Republic on Instagram. The post made today shows Biles smiling under an archway of rainbow umbrellas, the gymnast carrying one of the multicolored parasols, shading herself from the sun in a casual ensemble and even more casual footwear.

Enjoying her vacation to the fullest, the Olympian opted for comfortable wears, trading in her usual bedazzled leotards for light wash cut-off denim shorts with frayed edges which she paired with her go-to white bra top. The athlete layered on gold chain necklaces which she paired with gold hoops and dainty bracelets.

The Subway ambassador slipped into nude slides, keeping her vacation footwear just as easygoing as her outfit. The style consisted of a flat sole with thick strap across Biles’ feet that kept them in place. Typical slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.

Off the mat, Biles often opts for classic and minimalist footwear selections that range in comfort level, price range, and formal to less formal wear. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of athletic sneakers by Nike during her last successful partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss.

For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy thong sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

