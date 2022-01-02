Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week.

While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings.

For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette. The pair added a casual but sharp element to her look.

High-top sneakers like Biles’ are a year-round footwear style, providing ankle-length coverage within a casual lace-up silhouette. The most popular pairs include neutral uppers, often in leather or canvas. In addition to the Olympic gymnast, Sienna Miller, Ariana Grande and Mild Kunis have also worn high-top styles by Converse, Nike and Golden Goose in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

