Simone Biles Slips On Dior Sneakers With Rope Laces, Crop Top & Leggings

Simone Biles brought a high fashion footwear flair to a simple sleek outfit on Instagram.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist took a mirror selfie on Wednesday showing off her outfit of the day. She went for a simple black and white monochrome ensemble, making for a polished yet cool off-duty aesthetic. Biles wore a cropped white T-shirt that had a high crew neck. She matched the top with a black high-waist leggings. The fitted bottoms were tucked into Dior sneakers.

Simone Biles in a pair of black leggings, a white T-shirt and Dior sneakers on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram

The sleek Dior sneakers incorporated a black, white and gray colorway. The shoes’ upper featured a printed pattern of the brand’s logo. The silhouette also included two different types of laces, thin black laces in a crisscross formation up the shoe as well as a thick rope, tied into a bow at the tongue. The sole of the designer shoe was made of white rubber.

Detail of Simone Biles’ Dior sneakers on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram

Though Biles is known for her position as powerhouse gymnast, having won 32 Olympic medals she has also made waves in the fashion industry as well. Biles often makes an impression on the red carpet, her looks often embrace feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles

Shop these sleek sneakers.

