Simone Biles Takes Flight in Crop Top, Leggings & Versatile Dad Shoes With Louis Vuitton Luggage

Simone Biles knows how to travel in comfortable style.

The Olympic gymnast shared her chic athleisure look yesterday with her Instagram followers, writing, “I’m off again” with an airplane emoji.

Simone Biles taking a trip. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Biles embraced the cozy vibes, donning a white high-neck crop top and shiny black leggings. The star held a blue oversized hoodie slung over her arm and a gray and white tote bag with white lining. Biles also showed off her snazzy Wildflower phone case in white and black with a swirling pattern.

The Athleta partner also wore dainty silver jewelry and went sans makeup for her journey.

Biles wore white chunky dad sneakers to complete the look, sticking with a comfortable choice for walking around the airport. Chunky sneakers are a statement-maker for obvious reasons. They’re large and commanding, the style playing with proportions, making the foot appear a bit bigger.

The outfit is comfortable, perfect for those long plane rides. Overall, the ensemble is a no-mess, no-stress look at airport fashion that just about anyone can pull off.

Biles lugged around a Louis Vuitton monogrammed suitcase emblazoned with her initials. The luggage had a gray background with white detailing on the front with the rest covered in black hardware and fabric.

