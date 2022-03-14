Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Resort-Chic Cutout Halter Dress Bursting With Spring Colors

Simone Biles shares a vacation photo to her Instagram today bursting with spring colors.

The Olympic gymnast stands before blue waters and green trees while in Turks and Caicos, surrounded on every side by what looks like marble pillars. The Athleta ambassador looked resort-chic in a halter dress with blue, pink and white stripes. The halter featured cutouts and tie detailing.

The dress appeared to be knitted, giving off a cozy vibe. Biles wore silver dainty hoops and her engagement ring from Jonathan Owens. She kept her hair down and parted in the middle and accessorized with purple sunnies. The star went barefoot, showing off her pedicure. A nice platform sandal or thong sandal would work in the gymnast’s favor, adding height while flattering her feet. In the post, Biles writes, “Turks and Caicos 🤍”.

Biles recently celebrated her birthday while beachside with her Owens, who wore a white and blue striped shirt, chains and a straw sun hat in her Instagram story. The 25-year-old celebrated her birthday with acrobatics, not her own, and fire-eating done by a staff member of the resort.

The athlete made headlines for her appearance in the Summer Olympics for her call to rally for athletes’ mental health. Since then, Biles has become a role model for sports fans and athletes alike, inspiring winter Olympians today to embrace the struggles they may face.

See how Biles styles some staple mules and a showstopping hot pink bralette.

See more of Biles’ style through the years.