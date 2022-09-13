Simone Biles Marries Style With Practicality in Tie-Dye Bikini & Breathable Crocs Clogs With Colorful Jibbitz

Simone Biles continued her style streak of sleek swimwear in a recent photos shared on her Instagram story yesterday with practical footwear to match.

The Olympian took a nighttime swim in a purple and white bikini that featured a strappy top and high-waisted bottoms. The tie-dye top featured eye-catching straps that wrapped around the gymnast’s waist along with the standard shoulder straps. Biles accessorized her swimwear with gold chain bracelets, silver statement-making rings, shining studs and a belly button piercing.

Simone Biles in a bikini with Crocs clogs on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The 25-year-old wore her hair down and parted in the middle, ringlet curls running through front.

The vibrant swimwear is among many statement pieces in her wardrobe, and they are a striking departure from the origins of the bikini silhouette.

Bikinis emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to risky string bikinis that show ample skin in a variety of colors and textures.

Keeping comfortable, Biles opted for white Crocs embellished with colorful Jibbitz. Biles is often seen wearing Crocs in every variety. Her lightweight Crocs incorporated perforations for ventilation and have Croslite foam footbeds that are designed for lasting comfort and support. Crocs are also easy to clean and quick to dry, ideal for a waterside venue.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Simone Biles’ sleekest style moments over the years.