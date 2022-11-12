Simone Biles Masters Airport Style in Cozy Athleisure and Chunky All-White Sneakers

Simone Biles snapped a selfie at the airport, posting the image to her Instagram Story yesterday. She dressed in a casual outfit and oversized sneakers. The caption on the image reads, “Petition for me to control the airport thermostat.”

The Olympian wore an oversized white crew neck sweater with block lettering on the front, the style evoking those cozy casual vibes. For bottoms, Biles slipped into stretchy black leggings which she wore alongside thick white socks. On her arm, Biles sported a chocolate brown and black Damier Ebene coated canvas “Neverfull” tote with red lining.

To go along with her hefty socks, Biles kept things casual and laced up white sneakers with elevated soles and a bulky silhouette. The style is a popular pick for the gymnast and a consistent go-to in her shoe line up. The style definitely looks cushy and easy to walk in, making for the ultimate airport shoe.

Simone Biles snapped a selfie and posted it to her Instagram Story on Nov. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Chunky sneakers like Biles’ were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders and becoming a versatile closet staple.

The star athlete has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, sky-high platforms, and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear. She is also a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

