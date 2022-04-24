Simone Biles Gets a Height Boost in Platform Espadrilles & Resort-Chic Floral Outfit on Girls’ Trip

Simone Biles is a sight in blue and white. The four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her posing in front of a beautiful set of white and gray marble stairs in an eye-catching look.

For the outfit, Biles wore a blue and white floral-print crop top with matching trousers.

Biles grounded her look with a pair of espadrille platforms. Although the shoes got covered up mostly by the hem of her pants, it’s safe to say that she wore a pair of platforms that added a relaxed vibe to her look.

When it comes to Biles and her clothing taste, she tends to fancy modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a white button-up jersey with orange stripes, a white tank top, white jean cutoff shorts and white platform sneakers by Converse while watching a Houston Astros game with her fiancé Jonathan Owens.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Simone Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

Click through the gallery to see Biles’ sleek style through the years.