Simone Biles Gets Slick for Date Night in a Crop Top, Leather Pants and Scrunchie Mules

Simone Biles went sleek for date night, thanks to a rock ‘n’ roll-worthy pair of pants.

While taking romantic Instagram photos with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, the Olympian wore a pair of black leather pants. The edgy bottoms were paired with a bold blue crop top, which featured an off-the-shoulder strapless silhouette and tiered puffed sleeves. Biles completed her edgy look with sparkly hoop earrings, rings and a “J” pendant necklace.

For shoes, the decorated gymnast elevated her outfit with a pair of square-toe mules. The style featured black leather uppers, as well as thick block heels that totaled at least 3 inches in height. Biles’ footwear also included two wide ruched straps, creating a scrunchie-like effect that was whimsical and playful.

Scrunchie-like straps and details have become a popular detail for footwear in recent seasons. Trendy mules, sandals and pumps currently feature ruched toe, ankle and slingback straps for a burst of texture. The detail has been seen on a range of new shoe styles from a variety of brands, including Kurt Geiger, Sam Edelman and Staud.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

