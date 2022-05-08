Simone Biles Pairs Printed Bikini With Stitched Slides for A Day By the Pool

For Simone Biles, summer is already here — and if you need further proof, you just have to check the star’s social media.

The Olympic athlete posed on Instagram Stories in a printed bikini, featuring an allover pink, blue, purple and white palette with a range of geometric and swirling black prints. For a summer-worthy twist, large square-framed sunglasses accented her outfit. Completing Biles’ ensemble was a gold pendant necklace, belly button piercing and bracelet — plus a white silk hair scrunchie.

When it came to footwear, Biles opted for the ultimate comfy shoe: flat slides. The pair that completed her outfit featured what appeared to be brown leather uppers with flat soles and wide toe straps. Completing the pair were beige stitching details, adding a bohemian finish to Biles’ poolside ensemble. Similar styles, renowned for their comfort and ease to slide on and off, have risen in popularity during warmer months.

Simone Biles wears a bikini with slides on Instagram Stories on May 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles has shown her penchant for swimming of late on Instagram, frequently posing by pools and oceans in a range of swimwear. While on a tropical vacation last week, for example, she posed for a series of photos in a black bikini with matching sunglasses.

“Just another bikini pic popping’ in your feed,” the athlete aptly captioned the shot.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

