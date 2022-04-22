Simone Biles Flexes Poolside in Sleek White Bikini, Sandals & Pedicure That Pops for Girls’ Trip in Cancun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of a tropical vacation, you may think of bold summery colors and vibrant pedicures. But Simone Biles will have you changing your tune once you see her minimal denim-and-white poolside look while on a girls’ trip in Cancun.

In an Instagram post today, Biles posed poolside at a Mexican resort in a white bikini top and light-wash denim cutoffs, complete with white pockets peeking out. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast paired the look with a Chanel light denim bucket decorated with the brand’s interlocking white “C” monogram. While her fashion look is one to envy, this outfit is all about the details — including that pedicure. With her feet flexed in a gymnast-worthy pose, Biles showed off her pristine white-polished toes in the poolside picture. Her long nails were painted in a contrasting coral color for that predictable (yet always welcomed) summer pop.

Biles is currently in Cancun with several of her friends, posting videos on the beach and at a glamorous resort on Instagram Stories. In some of her 24-hour posts, Biles can be seen wearing white slides to cap off her casual denim look — and to match that milky pedicure. Slides are a quintessential lightweight summer shoe, lending well to poolside lounging or sandy beaches when you need a shoe to slip on and off. Take a note from Biles and get a pair for the warmer days ahead.

Biles’ vacation comes at a well-deserved time for the busy gymnastics icon. The Olympic gold medalist recently released a line of activewear for girls with Athleta. Launched on April 19, the line includes activewear designed for girls ages 6 to 12 with hidden inspiring phrases included on each piece.

