Simone Biles Elevates Neon Orange Bikini With Quilted White Sandal Slides for Sleek Pool Day

By Amina Ayoud
Simone Biles
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles glowed in a bright bikini on her Instagram story yesterday, modeling her chic bathing suit.

Simone Biles in an orange bikini and slides.
CREDIT: Via Instagram

Biles wore a bright orange bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms. The string bikini bottoms are tied at the sides, dangling by the gymnast’s hips. The colorful swimwear was paired with equally colorful sunglasses, also in an orange hue.

Biles wore a silver ring and a silver belly button piercing to complete the pool day outfit. The athlete has worn many a bikini in her time, embracing colorful styles and unique silhouettes for basking in the sun.

Biles coordinated with open-toe white chunky slides, showing off her perfectly done pedicure. Slides make for a perfect poolside shoe, protecting the feet from heated decks and slippery surfaces. Slides seem to be the obvious answer over flip-flops, especially for Biles, and there’s no question why. The slides have a quilted pattern embossed on top, giving the outfit textural interest.

Sit poolside in these chunky white slides.

Adidas, slides, rubber slides, white slides, pool slides, printed slides, striped slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas Adilette slides, $17 (was $34).

Levi's, slides, rubber slides, white slides, pool slides, logo slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Levi’s 3D slides, $20 (was $25).

Moschino, slides, rubber slides, white slides, pool slides, embossed slides, logo slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Moschino Embossed Logo slides, $175.

Click through the gallery to see Simone Bile’s sleek style evolution throughout the years.

