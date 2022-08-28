Simone Biles Pops Open Champagne In Chic String Bikini & Breathable Crocs Slides Decorated With Jibbitz on Final Day of Cruise

Simone Biles gave her fans another look at her vacation on Friday in an Instagram stories post on the final day of her Caribbean cruise vacation. The Olympic gold medalist popped open a bottle of champagne to celebrate, and she did it in style wearing colorful swimwear and practical footwear.

Biles was dressed in a teal-toned string bikini that had a satin texture to its polyester fabric. Her top piece had a halter neck and back tie closure while the matching bottoms were secured on its sides. The adjustable two-piece swimsuit is a classic style that is perfect for soaking up the sun.

Simone Biles wears Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Simone Biles

Biles opted for an affordable pair of sandals from Crocs. Slides are a generally an open-toe sandal that has an open back, allowing the wearer to slip in their feet with ease. The breathable and effortless shoe style can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside, or with casual summer looks.

The gymnast wore the Classic Crocs Slide in the white colorway that she customized with pearly Jibbitz charms. Her light, flexible and whimsical Crocs incorporate 13 perforations for ventilation. Biles’ practical slides have Croslite foam footbeds that are designed for lasting comfort and support. The Crocs are also easy to clean and quick to dry, ideal for a waterside venue. The retail for $29.99 on Crocs.com.

Simone Biles wears Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Simone Biles

According to Biles’ Instagram story, she has been traveling with the tourism company Celebrity Cruises. Her previous stops on the cruise included the Dominican Republic, Turks & Caicos and the Bahamas.

Crocs Classic Slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

