Simone Biles Flexes Her Feet in Colorfully Chic Cutout Bikini With Cocktails to Match In the Bahamas

Simone Biles shared images of her stylish vacation swimwear on Monday in the Bahamas on Instagram.

The Olympian wore a two-toned bikini with a halter-style top. The orange and pink swimsuit featured daring diamond cutouts with high-waisted bottoms tied in place on each side. The colors coordinated well with a cocktail she enjoyed while lounging.

Biles wore square black maximalist sunglasses and accessorized with silver bracelets. The athlete wore her black braided hair in a low ponytail, leaving strands out to frame her face.

The vibrant swimwear is among many statement pieces in her wardrobe, and they are a striking departure from the origins of the silhouette.

Bikinis emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to risky string bikinis that show ample skin in a variety of colors and textures.

Even though Biles didn’t reveal her footwear in the photos, the gymnast gravitates toward a number of colorful styles. The Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her footwear selections classic and minimalist

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

PHOTOS: Check out Simone Biles sleek style over the years.