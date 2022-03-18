Simone Biles Coordinates White Bikini With Beaded Anklet in Paradise With Fiancé Jonathan Owens In Versatile Sneakers

Simone Biles recently celebrated her birthday beachside with her fiance Jonathan Owens as they continue sharing Instagram photos of their time in Turks and Caicos.

In a post today, the couple enjoyed a boat ride in style. Biles donned a white bikini set with a matching button-down top. The Athleta ambassador accessorized with an anklet, chain, hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Owens wore a pink button-down with white palm tree prints. The NFL safety also wore white swim trunks and a cross-chain necklace. To finish the look off, he donned some sunglasses. For footwear, he went with a versatile choice in white slip-on sneakers with tan accents.

The caption on the post simply reads,” I love you forever baby.” Both looks are simple and tropical. Biles’ looks are slightly sporty but always colorful and eye-catching. This time around, however, the couple is all about comfort, wanting to relax a bit on their time away.

While Biles is not wearing any shoes, complementing the swimwear with a sandal or flip flop wouldn’t hurt her case. On past occasions, Biles has opted for a heeled sandal, giving the short gymnast some height.

The athlete made headlines for her appearance in the Summer Olympics for her call to rally for athletes’ mental health. Since then, Biles has become a role model for sports fans and athletes alike, inspiring winter Olympians today to embrace the struggles they may face. With a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, Biles is tied as the most decorated gymnast of all time. Biles’ seven Olympic medals also ties Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast. The gymnast is a powerhouse, even off the mat.

