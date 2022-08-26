Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Barely-There Sandals & Sunset Mini Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles snapped a quick selfie, showing off her shady sunset ensemble on her Instagram story yesterday while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. The Olympian wore a strapless orange gradient mini dress, accessorizing the piece with barely-there footwear.

The gymnast’s dress was a simple tube slip style with a straight across neckline. Biles paired the colorful garment with dainty gold jewelry and stacked bracelets. The Athlete ambassador wore her brown braided locks down and parted in the middle, keeping a no-fuss mentality for her tropical getaway.

Simone Biles in the Dominican Republic in a sunset dress on Instagram on Aug. 26, 2022.

For footwear, Biles stepped into clear sandal heels with tan arched soles and straps running across the tops of her feet, as well as around the ankles to secure them in place. The nude illusion offered the athlete a sleek alternative to her usual go-to colorful thong sandals, the heels effectively allowing the vibrant dress to shine all on its own. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Off the mat, Biles often opts for classic and minimalist footwear selections that range in comfort level, price range, and formal to less formal wear. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of athletic sneakers by Nike during her last successful partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss.

For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy thong sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

