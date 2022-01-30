Simone Biles Swaps Heels For Sneakers For a Night Out in Balenciaga Sweater and Air Jordans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles brought sporty style to a night out this weekend.

The Olympic gymnast wore a black and white Balenciaga sweater, complete with an allover logo print. The bold sweater was paired with light blue jeans, which featured distressed knee patches. Biles’ outfit was seen on her Instagram Stories while on a night out with friends, where she showed her ID to a bartender.

“It was at this point the bartender asked for my ID,” Biles captioned a video of her talking to the bartender. “I’m just short.”

Simon Biles via Instagram Story in a Balenciaga sweater, jeans and Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

When it came to shoes, the “Courage to Soar” author wore a pair of black and white Air Jordan sneakers. The style featured black and white leather color-blocked uppers. Biles’ sneakers also included black Nike “Swoosh” logos, as well as flat white rubber soles. The pair added a sporty element to Biles’ outfit, while also coordinating smoothly with her sweater.

Sneakers with leather uppers like Biles’ bring a relaxed and casual air to most outfits. Styles in black and white neutral uppers add a contemporary element to most outfits, while monochrome pairs can also be easily worn with a range of ensembles. In addition to Biles, stars like Charlize Theron, Perri Edwards, and Selena Gomez have also donned sharp sneakers by Prada, Gucci and Miu Miu in recent weeks. Biles is also known for wearing sporty sneakers, like all-white pairs she’s worn in the past.

Simon Biles via Instagram story in white top, biker shorts and sneakers via Instagram story.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

