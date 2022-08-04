Sienna Miller Flatters Her Feet in Barely-There Sandals & Bodycon Dress for ‘The Sandman’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sienna Miller looked pretty in pastel at the “The Sandman” premiere in London yesterday.

The actress brought a pop of summer color to the event in a baby blue bodycon dress by Self-Portrait. The simple look had a sophisticated and aesthetic complete with elegant detailing. The dress featured long balloon sleeves with pleated detail as well as a bow-shaped silhouette below the neckline and a cutout at her ribcage. The ribbed knit maxi dress cut off just above her ankles, allowing her to show off her footwear.

Sienna Miller wearing a baby blue dress and white heels at the World Premiere of “The Sandman” at BFI Southbank on Aug 3, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

For shoes, she slipped into a pair of The Row bare leather white sandals. The flattering silhouette included thin straps that ran across her toes, up her foot and around her ankles and clasped at the side. The shoes are crafted from soft goat leather and a 3-inch heel. The footwear is sold for $850 on MyTeresa.com.

Detail of Sienna Miller’s shoes at the World Premiere of “The Sandman” in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

Miller kept it simple when it came to accessories, giving her look a minimalist aesthetic. She wore a ring on one of her hands, a thin jewel anklet and carried a white Prada bag with a shoulder strap, metal detailing and a medium sized pouch.

Miller has an affinity for polished and refined looks. She has recently been spotted favoring high fashion slingback pumps from designers like Saint Laurent. The 40-year-old made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Burberry and Gucci.

