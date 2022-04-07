Sienna Miller Looks Ethereal in White Draped Dress & Thong Sandals for ‘Seth Meyers’

Sienna Miller looks angelic in white. The “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” star attended a taping of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday night while have an effortlessly chic finish. Miller was there to talk about her upcoming Netflix show “Anatomy of a Scandal.” The British anthology drama series focuses on parliamentary minister James Whitehouse, who is a happily married man with a loving family home, but things go array when a scandalous secret comes to light.

Miller starred alongside Jerrod Carmichael, who recently released a standup special “Rothaniel” that went viral on the internet due to him coming out as gay during the taping. Carmichael was there to talk about his family’s reaction to the news and the inspiration behind the special.

Sienna Miller in all-white at “Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on April 6, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Sienna Miller in all-white at “Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on April 6, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For the appearance, Miller wore an off-white strapless dress that had a plunging neckline. The garment featured draping and a twisted neckline that added drama to the piece. It also had a draped and ruched hemline that added volume and had little slits to show off the movement of the dress.

Sienna Miller in all-white at “Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on April 6, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Sienna Miller in all-white at “Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on April 6, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Miller elected to keep her accessories simple, opting for a pair of silver hoop earrings and a matching ring.

White square-toe thong sandals grounded her streamlined look. The shoes had a height of approximately 2 inches and incorporated a padded sole and an angular heel.

Thong sandals have a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however, some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, Miller tends to wear refined and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a plunging rose jumpsuit and black pointy Saint Laurent Maxine Slingback Pumps for edgy and whimsical attire on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Miller has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Burberry and Gucci.

Click through the gallery to see how Miller ups her shoe game.