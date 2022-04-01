Sienna Miller Soars in Plunging Rose Jumpsuit & Bejeweled Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sienna Miller is ready for spring style. The “American Sniper” actress hit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday evening to discuss her upcoming Netflix show, “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which premieres on April 15. While on the show, the “Peppa Pig” voice actor wore a black and red-orange floral jumpsuit. The jumpsuit, from Saint Laurent, featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a skinny-ankle leg opening. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her signature blond hair in loose waves.

Miller and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on March 31. CREDIT: NBC

“The Girl” star added more of the luxury brand to her look with her shoes. She wore the Saint Laurent’s Maxine Slingback Pumps. The square-toe heels featured a slingback ankle strap as well as a large square jewel detail across the toes. The thin stiletto heel added 4.5 inches to Miller’s height. The shoe retails for $1,295 on online.

Sienna Miller during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 31, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Saint Laurent’s Maxine Slingback Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of YSL

Slingback heels are a current trend within the high heel renaissance, giving stiletto and block-heeled pumps a sleek edge with thin straps that cross above the heel. Recent styles have also emerged from brands like Kate Spade New York, The Attico and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Miller, stars like Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber and Nina Dobrev have also worn Gucci, Saint Laurent and Dior slingbacks over the past few months.

