×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sienna Miller Soars in Plunging Rose Jumpsuit & Bejeweled Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
NUP_197377_01927-2
Sienna Miller
Siena Miller in ‘Cabaret’
Sienna Miller at the 2015 Oscars
Sienna Miller at New York Fashion Week
View Gallery 12 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sienna Miller is ready for spring style. The “American Sniper” actress hit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday evening to discuss her upcoming Netflix show, “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which premieres on April 15. While on the show, the “Peppa Pig” voice actor wore a black and red-orange floral jumpsuit. The jumpsuit, from Saint Laurent, featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a skinny-ankle leg opening. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her signature blond hair in loose waves.

sienna miller, jimmy fallon, floral jumpsuit, pumps, ysl
Miller and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on March 31.
CREDIT: NBC

“The Girl” star added more of the luxury brand to her look with her shoes. She wore the Saint Laurent’s Maxine Slingback Pumps. The square-toe heels featured a slingback ankle strap as well as a large square jewel detail across the toes. The thin stiletto heel added 4.5 inches to Miller’s height. The shoe retails for $1,295 on online.

saint laurent high heels, rose jumpsuit plunging, peppa pig, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1627 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sienna Miller during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 31, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Sienna Miller during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC
YSL Maxine slingback pumps
Saint Laurent’s Maxine Slingback Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of YSL

Slingback heels are a current trend within the high heel renaissance, giving stiletto and block-heeled pumps a sleek edge with thin straps that cross above the heel. Recent styles have also emerged from brands like Kate Spade New York, The Attico and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Miller, stars like Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber and Nina Dobrev have also worn Gucci, Saint Laurent and Dior slingbacks over the past few months.

See more of Miller’s impressive shoe game here.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad