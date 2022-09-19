×
Sia Goes Incognito in Flowy Dress, Retro Mary Jane Heels & Statement Headband in New York City

By Kristopher Fraser
Sia Arrives At Restaurant Acme In All Black In New York City
Sia arrived at the restaurant Acme in New York City wearing head-to-toe black in her out-of-the-box Sia fashion.

The singer wore a tiered black dress with circular flounce sleeves that she places slightly off-shoulder. The dress was oversized, making for a relaxed look. She adorned her head with a headpiece made of black bows, almost creating the illusion of a crown. She also wore heart-shaped sunglasses and a black face mask for COVID-19 precautions.

SIA arrives at restaurant acme in all black in New York City.Pictured: Sia Ref: SPL5486968 190922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sia arrives at restaurant Acme in all black in New York City.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Sia accessorized with a minaudiere bag on a chain link strap. For shoes, she selected double-strap mary jane pumps. Her hair appeared intentionally undone, adding to the incognito look she was going for with her mask, sunglasses, and all-black ensemble.

Sia’s bows have become part of her signature look, and part of the singer’s signature look includes hiding her face with wigs and bows. She makes it a point not to make herself recognizable, as she sees the pressure recognizable fame brings.

It’s been a busy year of new ventures for Sia. This year, she invested in U.S. company Bond Pet Foods, which produces food from faux meat. As a longtime vegetarian, Sia felt this was a sensible and admirable business endeavor. She’s also got into the NFT industry, revealing that she is behind the Twitter handle @BiancaMedici69, which trades and discusses NFTs with over 13,000 followers.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

