Sia Goes Incognito in Flowy Dress, Retro Mary Jane Heels & Statement Headband in New York City

Sia arrived at the restaurant Acme in New York City wearing head-to-toe black in her out-of-the-box Sia fashion.

The singer wore a tiered black dress with circular flounce sleeves that she places slightly off-shoulder. The dress was oversized, making for a relaxed look. She adorned her head with a headpiece made of black bows, almost creating the illusion of a crown. She also wore heart-shaped sunglasses and a black face mask for COVID-19 precautions.

Sia arrives at restaurant Acme in all black in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Sia accessorized with a minaudiere bag on a chain link strap. For shoes, she selected double-strap mary jane pumps. Her hair appeared intentionally undone, adding to the incognito look she was going for with her mask, sunglasses, and all-black ensemble.

Sia’s bows have become part of her signature look, and part of the singer’s signature look includes hiding her face with wigs and bows. She makes it a point not to make herself recognizable, as she sees the pressure recognizable fame brings.

It’s been a busy year of new ventures for Sia. This year, she invested in U.S. company Bond Pet Foods, which produces food from faux meat. As a longtime vegetarian, Sia felt this was a sensible and admirable business endeavor. She’s also got into the NFT industry, revealing that she is behind the Twitter handle @BiancaMedici69, which trades and discusses NFTs with over 13,000 followers.

