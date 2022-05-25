Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Viral Dancing to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ TikTok Challenge in Air Jordan Sneakers

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may keep a relatively low profile, but the 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt recently stepped in front of the camera during a Los Angeles dance class. Filmed performing a choreographed hip-hop routine to Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time,” Jolie-Pitt wasn’t shy about creasing her pricey Jordans to bust a move. The video of her sticking the slick dance routine quickly went viral on TikTok on May 23, gaining 109,000 views in two days.

In the viral video, Shiloh is seen dancing at the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles to a choreographed routine. The teen, who has her blond hair pulled back in a messy bun, is pictured wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a MoMA and black sweatpants. On her fast feet, Shiloh wears a pair of white, black, and gray Jordan 1s — and puts them to work.

The video was also posted on a Shiloh Jolie-Pitt YouTube account that doesn’t appear to be affiliated with the star, but posts many of her available dancing videos. The account also features videos of the teen dancing at Millennium Dance Complex throughout the past three months. Other videos show Shiloh dancing to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” while wearing black Converse, and moving her feet to Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” while wearing a pair of Nikes.

Shiloh recently picked up dancing as a hobby, first taking beginner classes in Los Angeles in November 2021.