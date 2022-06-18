Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dances, Drops & Back-Bends in Viral Video With Cranberry Vans Sneakers

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may have been born into the spotlight as a celebrity child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the 16-year-old is now choosing how to spend her time in front of the camera. Though Shiloh has famously shied away from the spotlight, the talented teen isn’t afraid to take on some complex choreography on film to showcase her love of dancing.

You can see the celebrity teen hit all her marks at the 2:30 mark below:

In a now-viral video posted to YouTube on June 12, Shiloh can be seen dancing at the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles to a complex choreographed hip-hop routine to Doja Cat’s hit song “Vegas.” To bust a move, the teen wore a black Beatles shirt paired with slightly oversized black Nike sweatpants, pulling her blond hair into a messy bun. To support her fancy footwork, Shiloh wore a pair of cranberry and white lace-up Vans sneakers.

Shiloh recently picked up dancing as a hobby, first taking beginner classes in Los Angeles in November 2021. She’s taken many classes at Millennium Dance Complex, a studio famous for filming student “performances” after one-day dance intensives. Since honing her dance skills at the studio, Shiloh has been featured in Millennium Dance Complex videos dancing to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” while wearing black Converse, and moving her feet to Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” while wearing a pair of Nikes.

(L-R): Zahara, Shiloh, Pax and Angelina Jolie head to lunch in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. CREDIT: MEGA A video of Shiloh dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” at Millennium Dance Complex recently went viral in late May featuring the teen bravely creasing her white, black, and gray Jordan 1s to crush the choreography.

See Angelina Jolie’s Boldest Red Carpet Style Through the Years