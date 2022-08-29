Shenseea Wears Slick All-Black Balenciaga Look to MTV VMA’s Afterparty

Shenseea attends the 2022 Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room on August 28, 2022 in New York City.

Shenseea served high-fashion matrix vibes at the Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room.

The dancehall artist showed up on the red carpet in a head-to-toe Balenciaga ready-to-wear look. The singer chose an asymmetrical black form-fitting dress with one long-sleeve shoulder. She paired it with a pair of thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

Shenseea attends the 2022 Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room on August 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Republic Record

She also went for the sunglasses at night look, wearing a pair of oversized Balenciaga shades. For accessories, Shenseea blinged herself out in silver, including two silver chain link necklaces, two diamond bracelets, a pair of diamond stud earrings, a diamond ring, and a watch layered over the sleeve of the dress.

For beauty, Shenseea went for a heavy glossy lip, drawing attention to her face. For hair, she chose a wet and wavy look, with baby hair done in two deep waves at her hairline.

Shenseea attends the 2022 Republic Records VMA Afterparty at The Fleur Room on August 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Republic Record

Just earlier that evening, Shenseea made another fashion statement at the 2022 VMA’s Red Carpet in a silver sequin bralette with chain detailing on the bust and bodice. The top paired with a denim illusion skirt and 6-inch Mary Jane block heels.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj was notably recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers were given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards also included performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Fergie, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s awards were led by Jack Harlow with 4 wins, including Song of the Summer, as well as Taylor Swift, who won both the Video of the Year and Best Longform Video Awards.