Shay Mitchell Mixes Prints and Pink Pointy Pumps at Versace’s Sneaker Launch Party

Shay Mitchell was in attendance at the Versace Odissea sneaker launch event on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The event was a collaboration between Dazed and Versace at a warehouse in Echo Park.

In an abode of vibrant colors, the actress wore a bright plaid printed jacket with a fringe collar. The colors of his jacket included bright shades of green, pink, and black in this iconic patten. This jacket was such a showstopper because of its rich hues that made it difficult to look away from. The “Pretty Little Liars” star kept the jacket unbuttoned, and the top she wore underneath had a resembling pattern. The top included a round-neck with a pink tint with green and black geometric shapes plastering the jacket. The front of the top featured a white graphic with the Versace print in the center.

The actress wore her dark hair in a high ponytail as the front was slicked back gracefully. The ends of her hair sat over her left shoulder, revealing her larger stud with gold and silver accents.

Mitchell had a fierce makeup look that included a dark green smoky eye with a brown hue and a pinkish lip to highlight the colors across her garment. Her other accessories used throughout the look did not just stop at earrings, as she wore an assortment of gold rings and a matching envelope purse in the print of her jacket. This look went beyond monochramatics as it was cohesive through and through.

CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The Versce bag had a thick gold chain that hung down as she held the bag which brought even more dramatics. The black mini-skirt brought a neutral kick to this high-tempo attire.

CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

For a bright outfit like this, its important to use one solid color for the footwear. Pointy heels have always been favorable for their dramatic shape as they bring a touch of classiness to a plethora of events. These solid pink pointy heels were perfect for Mitchell’s outfit as this bubblegum pink was seen all throughout the number. These pink pointy heels are useful in Mitchell’s closet for more and more events to come.

Throughout the night, the high-class event featured so many guests including Normani, Princess Nokia, Jurnee Smollett, and more.