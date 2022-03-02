Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Iridescent Minidress and Metallic Silver Sandals in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell glimmers with her baby bump. The “Pretty Little Liars” actress was spotted while leaving “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday night in New York while wearing an eye-catching look.

When it comes to the outfit, Mitchell wore an iridescent silver minidress that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. On top, she opted for a metallic gold trench coat that had a sharp lapel and a structured appearance.

Mitchell chose to make her accessories bold, popping on a pair of silver chunky hoop earrings and a silver handbag that matched the sparkle of her dress. It had a silver chain-link strap that added depth to the bag’s design.

Shay Mitchell leaving ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in New York City on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Shay Mitchell leaving ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in New York City on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Mitchell slipped on a pair of pointed-toe strappy silver sandals that incorporated a lace-up design that she just tied around her ankles. There was one strap across the toes, and they had a heel height of approximately four inches.

A closer look at Shay Mitchell’s silver strappy sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Mitchell’s sartorial tastes live along the lines of being modern and trendy. For example, when you take a scroll on Instagram, Mitchell, even pregnant with her child, wears plunging garments and pieces that have cutouts for an edgy touch. She also has a penchant for oversized tailoring and dashing outerwear that ties her eccentric looks together nicely. Recently, she’s worn a black duster, lounge shorts and strappy sandals for a dressed up casual ensemble. And she also wore a slick trench, sheer pants and big toe sandals for a matrix-inspired moment.

Mitchell has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. Mitchell starred in campaigns for Raven + Lily and was the face of Cacharel in 2020. She also created a capsule collection with Kohl’s that focused on offering athleisure gear.

Flip through the gallery to see Mitchell’s most memorable street style moments.

