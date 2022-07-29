Shawn Mendes Breaks a Sweat in All-Black Tank Top, Shorts and Mesh Sneakers at the Gym

Shawn Mendes brought monochrome style to his workout this week.

On Wednesday, the “Wonder” singer arrived to the gym in Los Angeles in a black tank top and matching gym shorts. The set were further layered over matching compression shorts for an athletic finish. Mendes completed his outfit with a thin bracelet and black socks — plus a shiny metallic gold-toned water bottle.

When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose a pair of sporty sneakers to complete his ensemble. Mendes’ set, layered over a pair of black socks, included rounded toes with a lace-up silhouette. The style also appeared to include a paneled structure featuring smooth mesh and rubber for a complementary two-textured appearance.

Athletic sneakers like Mendes’ are renowned for their comfort and ease when working out, due to resilient materials and comfortable mesh and knit uppers. Styles in similar materials have emerged from a range of athletic brands as well in recent years, including Nike, Fila and Reebok. However, fashion and performance-focused brands have also tapped into sporty style. Sorel’s latest men’s sneakers have included tonal mesh uppers and rubber outsoles for lightweight wear. Steve Madden has also released men’s lace-up styles in a variety of colors this summer, featuring ridged rubber soles for added balance and comfort.

For footwear, Mendes often wears ankle boots, one of his style signatures. The “Mercy” singer regularly wears Frye’s black ‘Grady’ Chelsea boots, as well as leather Cuban-heeled or zip-up pairs from brands like Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. However, Mendes’ off-duty style is decidedly more casual, as he regularly dons low-top Golden Goose, Vans, Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Birkenstock sandals. Mendes has also established himself as the newest face of Tommy Hilfiger, starring in its global “Classics Reborn” campaign this summer.

