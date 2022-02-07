Shawn Mendes Relaxes in Thong Sandals, Sweatpants and Tie-Dye Bandana in Hawaii

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shawn Mendes was dressed in casual boho style while in Hawaii this weekend.

The “Wonder” singer shared new photos from his trip to the tropical islands, complete with images of him meditating and showering in waterfalls. Mendes’ primary photo, however, featured him and a friend biking through palm trees. For the occasion, Mendes wore an oversized black T-shirt with gray sweatpants. The star’s only accessory was a brown and white tie-dye bandana worn around his neck.

“Hawaii would i not move to to hawaii,” Mendes captioned the photos.

When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose a pair of casual thong sandals. The style featured thin fabric toe straps, as well as flat rubber soles, with black uppers. The footwear gave his ensemble a distinctly relaxed and easygoing appearance, especially while off-duty in a tropical paradise.

Thong sandals like Mendes’ are a popular choice in warmer seasons or during vacations in warmer climates. Most styles feature flat soles with thin toe straps. In addition to the “It’ll Be Okay” singer, similar styles have been worn by Orlando Bloom, Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth in recent weeks. Mendes often keeps his off-duty footwear similarly casual, like the low-top Vans sneakers he’s worn to the airport while traveling.

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami, Florida from Miami International Airport on January 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Mendes often wears ankle boots, one of his style signatures. The “Mercy” singer regularly wears Frye’s black ‘Grady’ Chelsea boots, as well as leather Cuban-heeled or zip-up pairs from brands like Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. However, Mendes’ off-duty style is decidedly more casual, as he regularly dons low-top Golden Goose, Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Birkenstock sandals.

Click through the gallery to see Mendes’ sharp style evolution over the years.

