Shawn Mendes Does Comfy Travel Style in Blue Hoodie and Low-Top Black Sneakers

Shawn Mendes departed Miami in comfy and sharp travel style this week.

The “Wonder” singer left the Magic City in a blue Nine One Seven hoodie, which featured a drawstring hood, white stitching and orange phone number embroidery on its front. Layered over a white T-shirt and black jeans, the comfy piece proved ideal for a relaxed and casual outfit. Mendes accessorized with several rings, as well as a striped bracelet.

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami, Florida from Miami International Airport on January 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose a pair of low-top sneakers. The style featured black canvas uppers with white stitched details, as well as slightly exaggerated white rubber soles. His footwear also featured white capped toes and laces. The style added further comfort and ease to his look, and even complemented his hoodie’s similar stitching.

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami, Florida from Miami International Airport on January 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Mendes’ sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Low-top sneakers like Mendes’ are a recurring footwear trend, adding a relaxed, easygoing nature to any casual look. Most styles feature canvas uppers in lace-up silhouettes. Aside from the “Call My Friends” singer, stars like Jacob Elordi, Justin Bieber and Tyler, the Creator have worn low-top sneakers by Golden Goose, Converse and Vans in recent weeks.

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami, Florida from Miami International Airport on January 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Mendes often wears ankle boots, one of his style signatures. The “Mercy” singer regularly wears Frye’s black ‘Grady’ Chelsea boots, as well as leather Cuban-heeled or zip-up pairs from brands like Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. However, Mendes’ off-duty style is decidedly more casual, as he regularly dons low-top Golden Goose, Adidas and Nike sneakers.

