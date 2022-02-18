Olympian Shaun White Looks Dapper in Tailored Outfit and White Crisp Sneakers for Jimmy Kimmel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Shaun White shows that casual clothing can still be sophisticated. The three-time Olympic gold medalist attended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday in Los Angeles. While on the show, White talked about competing in Beijing, dealing with his retirement and why he cut his signature ginger tresses.
White recently announced his retirement after placing fourth in the snowboarding halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics last week. He retires with three gold medals throughout his career.
When it comes to the outfit, White wore a neutral-colored polo-style shirt tucked into a pair of sleek gray trousers for a refined yet very neat look.
To finish off everything, White opted for a pair of crisp white sneakers that added a sporty twist to his attire.
When it comes to White’s essential clothing style, he tends to fancy athleticwear that has added functionality and mobility. For example, recently, we’ve seen him wear blue Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA gear that helps bolster his reputation. For shoes, White has a penchant for easy sneakers and boots that align and mesh with his tastes.
Over the years, his style has changed, but when White graces red carpets, he tends to wear structured suiting and tailored separates that offer a fun, festive appearance.
White has made his own lane within the fashion industry. In 2016, he created his own clothing line that was exclusive to Macy’s. The line included hoodies, long-sleeve t-shirts, slim-fit jeans, bomber jackets and button-ups that featured the athlete’s sleek aesthetic and flair.
To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, $95.
To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Leather Portofino sneakers, $545.
To Buy: Coach Lowline Low Top Sneaker, $150.