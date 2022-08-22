’90 Day Fiance’ Host Shaun Robinson Celebrates High School Reunion In Bell Sleeve Maxi Dress & Metallic Sandals

Shaun Robinson celebrated her high school reunion in chic summer fashion. The “90 Day Fiancé” host took to Instagram to share footage from the eventful evening on Sunday. Robinson sang and danced the night away with her Cass Technical classmates and close friends.

“Heading out to the dinner/dance for my high school class reunion! #CassTech @casstechalumni – The green is a nod to our class colors – green and white,” the media personality wrote under the photo.

Robinson pulled an ensemble fitting for the occasion and gave a nod to her school’s colors. The actress wore a green maxi dress that had a shiny finish and was decorated with a gold print throughout. The satin garment also had long, sheer bell sleeves, a criss cross neckline, fitted bodice and ruffled hem.

She swept some of her hair to the side and styled in a low bun. The actress accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, a thin necklace and several midi rings. For makeup, Robinson went with shimmery eyeshadow and neutral lip.

Shaun Robinson via Instagram stories on August 21, 2022.

An Instagram reel revealed that she completed her outfit with gold metallic sandals. The shoe style peaked out underneath her dress and had a round outsole. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Robinson’s footwear wardrobe frequency includes metallic and sparkly open-toed peep-toe, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands, including Saint Laurent. On occasion, she’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. When off-duty, Robinson wears leather sneakers with monochrome uppers, as well.

