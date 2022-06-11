Sharon Stone is Delightfully Pink with White Mesh Sneakers at the Core Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Sharon Stone graced the Core Gala’s red carpet with an air of rosiness. The actress smiled with a mauve lip in a chic pantsuit that took the color pink to another level.
Pink has been on fire lately, as many celebrities have been wanting to take part in the rose-colored frenzy. Celebrities like Ciara, Carly Pierce, Jennifer Lopez and more have been finding ways to incorporate the hue in their casual on-the-go outfits or red carpet appearances.
This pink on the “Catwoman” star does wonders for her complexions, and it is the best color for the night.
Stone’s satin two-piece pantsuitbegins with a blazer that she kept open until her last button. She kept her hands in her pockets, which widened the jacket a bit, showing off her white tank top underneath. White is always a strong choice to accentuate a monochromatic look, especially a pastel color, as it keeps the tonality very delicate and soft. She matched the blazer with tailored pants that ended at her ankles and showed off her Dolce & Gabbana sneakers.
Stone wore a version of Dolce & Gabbana’s Portofino court sneakers with mesh side panels and a contrasting logo on the heel. Those sneakers are made with soft nappa calfskin leather and retail for $595.
To complete the look, Stone accessorized with a messenger bag with a gold chain that she hung on her shoulder. The whiteness of the bag blends seamlessly with the pink and white hues of her outfit. She kept a bare neck, which brought attention to the clean cut of the tank top, and instead of a chain or a necklace, she chose a pair of dangling earrings to heighten the drama.