Sharon Stone is Delightfully Pink with White Mesh Sneakers at the Core Gala

Sharon Stone graced the Core Gala’s red carpet with an air of rosiness. The actress smiled with a mauve lip in a chic pantsuit that took the color pink to another level.

Pink has been on fire lately, as many celebrities have been wanting to take part in the rose-colored frenzy. Celebrities like Ciara, Carly Pierce, Jennifer Lopez and more have been finding ways to incorporate the hue in their casual on-the-go outfits or red carpet appearances.

This pink on the “Catwoman” star does wonders for her complexions, and it is the best color for the night.

Sharon Stone attends the Core Gala in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

Stone’s satin two-piece pantsuitbegins with a blazer that she kept open until her last button. She kept her hands in her pockets, which widened the jacket a bit, showing off her white tank top underneath. White is always a strong choice to accentuate a monochromatic look, especially a pastel color, as it keeps the tonality very delicate and soft. She matched the blazer with tailored pants that ended at her ankles and showed off her Dolce & Gabbana sneakers.

Stone wore a version of Dolce & Gabbana’s Portofino court sneakers with mesh side panels and a contrasting logo on the heel. Those sneakers are made with soft nappa calfskin leather and retail for $595.

To complete the look, Stone accessorized with a messenger bag with a gold chain that she hung on her shoulder. The whiteness of the bag blends seamlessly with the pink and white hues of her outfit. She kept a bare neck, which brought attention to the clean cut of the tank top, and instead of a chain or a necklace, she chose a pair of dangling earrings to heighten the drama.