Shanina Shaik Brings Denim Cowboy Boots With Matching Cutoff Shorts to Revolve Festival 2022

Shanina Shaik joined a cast of celebries attending the Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., during the first weekend of Coachella 2022.

Shaik joined fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio at Coachella this year to celebrate all things music. Shaik wore a floral orange, pink, and white button-up tucked into tiny denim shorts. The top was unbuttoned drastically, and the rest tucked neatly into the cutoff shorts. The model layered gold some gold necklaces, going for a bohemian vibe while keeping light on accessories.

Shanina Shaik at revolve 2022. CREDIT: Mega

You can’t go to the desert without a good pair of cowboy boots. The model chose the silhouette in denim with an exposed white pointed toe. The booties are rough and slightly distressed, and the denim fabric stoped just before the toe.

Cowboy boots in every size, shape, and color, have become popular Coachella footwear for their comfort and style. Cowboy boots can be the perfect addition to any ensemble because they can pair with just about every silhouette out there. While the denim cowboy boots pictured on Shaik are unconventional, they make the outfit that much better, exploring a campier side to festival-wear.

Shanina Shaik at revolve 2022. CREDIT: Mega

Shanina Shaik at revolve 2022. CREDIT: Mega

The next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers kicked off the return of the highly anticipated Revolve Festival for its fifth year after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival is in partnership with LA hospitality powerhouse The h.wood Group, and they deliver next-level entertainment, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle experiences with live performances from featured artists such as Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Latto, Willow Smith, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign and Bia, along with additional performances and appearances.

