Shania Twain Brings Her Western Style To London In Cowboy Hat & Chunky Louis Vuitton Sneakers for ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’

By Amina Ayoud
Shania Twain and Shirley Ballass arrive at BBC Radio 2 for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show
Shania Twain traveled to London today to appear on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,” the country legend dressed in western wears and comfy footwear. Dressing for the cold, Twain donned a chunky black turtleneck which she layered underneath an oversized faux black fur trimmed coat, the decadent material lining the collar and sleeves of the cozy outerwear.

Shania Twain arrives at BBC Radio 2 for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. 23 Sep 2022.
Twain dressed in denim, the dark wash American classic fitting in a high waisted and baggy manner, coupled with straight legs and a loose eclipsing hem. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” songstress accessorized simply, the star styling silver dangling earrings which she wore with a large black cowboy hat sat atop her brown curls.

Instead of classic cowboy boots, Twain modernized her ensemble and wore black, white, and brown Louis Vuitton sneakers with platform style soles and a bulky silhouette feat the LV logo.

Shania Twain arrives at BBC Radio 2 for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. 23 Sep 2022.
Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all ages and genders. The versatile style has since been worn by many notable stars.

Twain is currently in Londo to promote her new single, “Waking Up a Dream.” She shared to her TikTok account a video of her watching the new music video for the song, where she appears in the same outfit.

