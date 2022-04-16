Shania Twain Sparkles in Sequined Minidress for a Duet With Harry Styles at 2022 Coachella

Shania Twain went bold in sequins for her 2022 Coachella performance, which included a duet with Harry Styles.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer performed with Styles at Coachella last night in Indio, Calif., where she joined him on stage in a striking look. The two sang one of Twain’s biggest hits, “You’re Still The One,” with Twain also on guitar.

For the outfit, Twain donned a black, silver and orange sequined minidress that was ‘60s-inspired and featured flowy long sleeves and a modern hemline. The garment also had a high neckline for a tidy finish.

Shania Twain with Harry Styles at 2022 Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 15. CREDIT: HSST/ MEGA

Sequins are a type of embellishment added to clothing to create a dazzling, ritzy look — when handled in moderation. Sequins were inspired by the centuries-old tradition of fastening coins to clothing to keep one’s wealth close, which can be traced as far back as 1300 B.C. First made of metal during the flapper era, sequins eventually came to be constructed of reflective Mylar or plastic. The embellishments have remained popular throughout recent decades, especially in eveningwear.

White platform knee-high boots grounded her colorful look. The shoes had a height of approximately 4 inches and featured sleek uppers for a unifying touch.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Twain has also strived to make her mark within the beauty industry and has created her own fragrances.

