Shakira Reveals Secret to Hip-Shaking Dance to ‘Whenever, Wherever’ in Breezy Silk Pants Made for Moving

Shakira is revealing the secret to her signature dance moves in a new video clip — and she’s doing so with some serious style. The 45-year-old singer and host of NBC’s “Dancing With Myself” recently broke down her famous hip-shaking dance to her 2001 hit song “Whenever, Wherever” for fans of the dance competition show on its Instagram page today.

To give the tutorial, Shakira wore a royal blue two-piece silk outfit featuring a cropped top and breezy slit pants with a leg-climbing slit. Both pieces featured gold hardware accents, which joined the crop top at the breastbone and the pants at the hip. In the video, Shakira wears her usual low-key glam, her hair in her signature voluminous way style. And, of course, the star went barefoot to get her moves exactly right.

The tutorial, which was released on June 20, was posted as a prelude to the June 21 episode of “Dancing With Myself.” In behind-the-scenes pictures from the upcoming episode, Shakira is seen wearing a ruched red tube top paired with burgundy latex pants. The star wears a black statement belt around her waist, which has a Western-style belt buckle, and black stiletto ankle boots.

Shakira laughs during the latest episode of “Dancing With Myself” on June 21. CREDIT: Fernando Decillis/NBC

Shakira hosts “Dancing With Myself” alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. The dance competition show, which premiered on May 31, debuts its week four episode on June 21. The episode is entitled “Hoops Don’t Lie,” an obvious play on the famous Shakira song “Hips Don’t Lie.”

From the dance tutorial, one thing is for sure: Those truth-telling hips may not lie, but they can certainly move.

