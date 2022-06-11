×
Shakira Puts Trendy Twist on Breezy Summer Minidress With Embroidered Western Boots in Spain

By Ashley Rushford
Gone are the days when boots were a cold weather staple. Celebrities are proving that the trendiest styles can be worn all year round. Case in point: Shakira’s latest look. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker was spotted out in Spain in a breezy summer minidress, which she paired with Western boots.

The Colombian superstar made a case for the warm weather season in a pink printed dress. The lightweight separate had a deep V-cut neckline, long flowy sleeves and a ruffled hemline. Shakira added the perfect accessory to her look: pink aviator shades and strapped a tan crossbody bag around her. Sticking to a chill vibe, she opted for minimal makeup and let her long lustrous locs cascade on her shoulders.

Shakira, Western Boots, Summer Dress, Spain
Shakira spotted out in Madrid, Spain on June 10, 2022.
CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, the “Waka Waka” singer slipped into a pair of brown Western boots. The ankle-length style had a pointed toe, stacked block heel and was adorned with a white design throughout. Often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

Shakira, Western Boots, Summer Dress, Spain
Shakira out and about in Madrid, Spain on June 10, 2022.
CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

Shakira’s shoe style varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in athletic sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

Click through the gallery for Shakira’s best looks over the years.

