Shakira Brings Y2K Style Inspo to the Red Carpet in Red Ribbon Top, Skinny Jeans & Towering Stiletto Boots for NBCU Upfront

Shakira kept it casual on the red carpet today for NBCUniversal Upfront in New York.

For the media presentation event, the 45-year-old channeled a mid-Y2K vibe with her skinny jeans and casual on-the-clock ensemble. She posed for the camera in a red strapless top with a semi-sweetheart neckline. The shirt featured pleated detailing with overlapping materials and a long ribbon that draped down her front side. She matched the cropped top with a pair of black, high-waisted skinny jeans.

Shakira at the NBCUniversal 2022 Upfront held at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City, NY. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

On her feet, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wore a pair of black leather boots, which she tucked into her jeans. The shoes, which camouflaged with her jeans, had a sharp pointed toe and gave her some height with the thin tall heel.

Detail of Shakira’s black boots at NBCUniversal 2022 Upfront. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

In one of the red carpet photos, she poses with Nick Jonas. The 29-year-old wore a Canadian tuxedo look with his own personal twist. He had on an oversized denim jacket with white buttons lining the front side, which he layered over a white and red V-neck sweater. He also wore a pair of matching baggy jeans with patch details. He kept up with the casual aesthetic in a pair of white Nike sneakers with the signature Nike Swoosh in black.

Nick Jonas and Shakira at the NBCUniversal 2022 Upfront held at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City, NY. CREDIT: MEGA

The NBCUniversal Upfront has not occurred in person since 2019, before the COVID-19 Pandemic. NBC talk show hosts such as Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers took to the stage to poke fun at the network while “The Voice” host Kelly Clarkson opened with a performance of “Queen of the Night.”

