Shakira Talks New Music in Miu Miu, Versace and Chic Footwear on the Cover of Elle’s October Issue

By Amina Ayoud
Shakira served as the cover star of Elle’s October Issue, the singer sharing how she’s healing, thriving, and making new music under the ever-present public eye.

The Columbian figure was dressed in a lacy black Fernando Claro jumpsuit. The one piece gave off a nude illusion and was dotted with dainty but powerful faux feathers that offered the ensemble a delicate perspective. Although not in the frame, Shakira wore knee-high black Elisabetta Franchi boots that quite literally elevated the look.

Following the feathers, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress wore a simple one shoulder Johanna Ortiz cocktail dress with a twisted tie bodice and an intricately draped skirt. Also out of frame, the “Queen of Latin Music” donned Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

From classic to bold, Shakira was dressed in a corseted strappy blush pink Versace gown with an intense structure that created a dramatic and powerful silhouette.  Further amping up the drama, the next image saw Shakira sporting a black Carolina Herrera beaded strapless gown with a plunging neckline.

Accessorizing sparingly, the mom of two wore a dainty silver necklace from Bulgari and coordinating dangling diamond earrings from Model Kate Moss’ brand Messika that offered the outfit a welcomed shine. Adding inches to her form, Shakira wore Christian Louboutin black stiletto sandal heels that worked to make the 5’2 singer taller.

From beads to tulle, the 45-year-old wore another black mini dress, this time with a slightly more see-through effect, the Dior dress featuring a voluminous skirt and tufts of tulle trim along the bodice and accordion style on the bottom hem. Sealing the deal, Shakira accessorized with a single silver ring from Bulgari and sharp Aquazzura boots.

Last but not least, the expert dancer wore a see-through overlay embellished with large crystals and statement-making glittering silver platform sandal heels.

