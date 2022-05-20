×
Shakira Impressively Dances TikTok’s Viral ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ Challenge in 6-Inch Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Shakira nailed several TikTok dances while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Colombian superstar went head to head with Fallon in the Watch-It-Once TikTok Challenge, attempting viral dance routines after watching clips of them just one time. Although the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker modestly demurred being able to dance in stiletto’s, she still managed to proceed and shimmy with ease.

@shakira

@jimmyfallon made me jiggle jiggle for TikTok #FallonTonight @fallontonight

♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

When it came to the outfit, the 12-time Latin Grammy Award-winning singer slipped into a burgundy dress by Mugler. The form-fitting mini dress was complete with thin spaghetti straps, sheer mesh panels and a corseted bodice. Shakira complemented the look with soft glam and styled her long lustrous tresses in sensual beach waves.

To further elevate the moment, the “Waka Waka” musician rounded out her look with Amina Muaddi’s Yigit Zip Platform Stiletto Booties. The $1,630 pair is crafted in lambskin leather and boasts a thin, 6-inch heel and a precarious pointed-toe platform. Post-pandemic, platform boots have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds a dramatic flair to any outfit.

Shakira’s shoe style varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in athletic sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

