Shakira Celebrates One Billion Streams of ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ In Shiny Black Leather Pants & Hidden Footwear

By Amina Ayoud
After her stint on the cover of October’s issue of Elle, Shakira shared another accomplishment with fans on Instagram in a post made yesterday. The Colombian songstress celebrated one billion streams on her most beloved and well-known song, “Hips Don’t Lie,” posing for a picture with her plaque commemorating the moment issued to her by Spotify. Wearing all-black, Shakira could be seen smiling at the camera, plaque in hand.

The singer was dressed in a black oversized black band tee with a sparkling gold decal of a bear on the front. Shakira’s trousers were also black, made of fitted patent leather that glistened ever so slightly. The performer looked to be wearing no jewelry and wore her dirty blond tresses down and parted in the middle. Shakira’s makeup was mostly neutral, save for a bright pink lip.

While her footwear isn’t visible in this post, Shakira’s shoe style often varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in athletic sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

Although there were many looks in Shakira’s Elle spread that were just to die for, the cover look stood out from the crowed, as it should. dressed in a lacy black Fernando Claro jumpsuit. The one piece gave off a nude illusion and was dotted with dainty but powerful faux feathers that offered the ensemble a delicate perspective. Although not in the frame, Shakira wore knee-high black Elisabetta Franchi boots that quite literally elevated the look.

PHOTOS: Check out Shakira’s best performance looks.

