Shakira Teaches You the Robot Dance in Harem Pants & Prada Combat Boots for ‘Dancing With Myself’ Promo

By Hanna McNeila
Dancing With Myself – Season 1
Shakira made a case for combat boots as dancing gear in her latest Instagram post yesterday.

The singer fashioned a velour set into an edgy on-the-clock dance ensemble. She wore a cropped long-sleeved shirt with a turtle neck and matching harem pants. The low-waisted trousers had a loose fit and a particularly baggy detail at the center, giving her more freedom and comfort to dance.

In the video, Shakira gave step-by-step instructions for the dance in honor of her new NBC series “Dancing With Myself,” for which she is a judge alongside Nick Jonas and Lizzy Koshy.

She captioned the post “Learn this dance and post your video using #DancingWithMyselfAtHome. We’ll share some of our favorite at-home dances on the show next week. nbc.com/DWMatHome.” 

DANCING WITH MYSELF, Shakira, Nick Jonas, NBC
L-R: Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy on “Dancing With Myself” on NBC.
For last night’s episode of the show, Shakira made a statement in neon. She wore a yellow nylon cropped jacket with black striped detailing at the seams. Beneath the jacket, she sported a black corset-style shirt. The bustier top had wire detailing and mesh fabric. She also accessorized with a thick chain necklace with a large clasp at the front.

Flip through the gallery to see Shakira’s best performance looks through the years. 

