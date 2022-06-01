Shakira Teaches You the Robot Dance in Harem Pants & Prada Combat Boots for ‘Dancing With Myself’ Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shakira made a case for combat boots as dancing gear in her latest Instagram post yesterday.

The singer fashioned a velour set into an edgy on-the-clock dance ensemble. She wore a cropped long-sleeved shirt with a turtle neck and matching harem pants. The low-waisted trousers had a loose fit and a particularly baggy detail at the center, giving her more freedom and comfort to dance.

In the video, Shakira gave step-by-step instructions for the dance in honor of her new NBC series “Dancing With Myself,” for which she is a judge alongside Nick Jonas and Lizzy Koshy.

She captioned the post “Learn this dance and post your video using #DancingWithMyselfAtHome. We’ll share some of our favorite at-home dances on the show next week. nbc.com/DWMatHome.”

For last night’s episode of the show, Shakira made a statement in neon. She wore a yellow nylon cropped jacket with black striped detailing at the seams. Beneath the jacket, she sported a black corset-style shirt. The bustier top had wire detailing and mesh fabric. She also accessorized with a thick chain necklace with a large clasp at the front.

