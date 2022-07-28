Shakira Serves Up Robotic Dance Moves in ’90s Harajuku Pants & Sneakers in ‘Te Felicito’ Music Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The all-around talent Shakira danced robotically in her new song “Te Felicito” in a plethora of pastel colors in a video posted to Instagram today. The pop star celebrated the song hitting 200 million streams.

To look back at the music video, the “She-Wolf” singer wore several colorful looks. One of them included a two-piece set of lavender purple. She wore a cropped jacket with the collars flicked up to her ears. The jacket ended under her bust with a thick band and she left the jacket unzipped, showcasing her neck. The sleeves of the jacket finished at her elbows, which remarked a very sporty look for the music video.

She wore a pair of high-waisted mesh cargo pants with a sheer fabric. The pants flared around her ankles, adding to this sporty look. The pants held interesting details as it was reminiscent of ’90s Harajuku trousers as there were long tassels and belt loops woven into the fabric.

Shakira’s makeup blossomed with the outfit and overall theme of the video shoot as her cheeks were rosy and there was a hint of pink shimmer in her eyes. Her signature long hair was parted down the middle and moved in the wind as she danced.

The platinum-charting artist wore a pair of light-colored sneakers to be cohesive with her pastel palette. The sneakers had a lace-up feature with a thick sole that added its own peculiarity to the outfit.

Switching gears, Shakira also made another outfit change, choosing a sheer robe with feather trim and square-toe platforms as her outfit was in the shade of pink.

PHOTOS: Shakira’s Best Performance Looks Through the Years

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100