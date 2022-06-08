Shakira Wears Statement Platform Converse With a Casual Off-Duty Look in Barcelona

Shakira arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Elvis' during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022.

Shakira was recently spotted out in Barcelona wearing an uber-casual off-duty look that will have you investing in chunky statement sneakers and sizable sunglasses for summer.

On June 8, Shakira brought her son Sasha to karate class, wearing a gray “Locals Only” tee with worn ripped black jeans for the low-key outing. For footwear, the 45-year-old singer and “Dancing With Myself” host wore coordinating Converse Run Star Motion Platform Sneakers in a gray, white, and black colorway. The chunky high-top sneakers make quite the statement, landing somewhere between a practical dad shoe and a hyper-trendy kick.

Shakira takes her son Sasha to karate class in Barcelona on June 8. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For accessories, Shakira wore a leather Givenchy Pandora mini shoulder bag slung across her body and black shield sunglasses with gold trim. She wore her hair down in an effortless wavy style, and went relatively make-up free to keep things practical.

Shakira holds hands with her son in Barcelona on June 8. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On June 4, Shakira announced her split from Spanish soccer Gerard Piqué, who she was partnered with for more than 11 years.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the couple said in a joint statement to CNN.

Her time in Barcelona marks the first time Shakira has been seen out since the announcement.