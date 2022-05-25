Shakira Brings Old Hollywood Glamour In High-Slit Dress & Stiletto Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shakira made a glamorous entrance at the “Elvis” premiere during the Cannes Film Festival. The Colombian superstar looked ultra-chic as she arrived on the red carpet today on a gorgeous black gown by Mônot.

The strapless dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a form-fitting bodice and a thigh-high side slit. The garment also had a subtle train that delicately swept the ground and helped to add a timeless touch.

Shakira attends the ‘Elvis’ premiere during the 75h annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Shakira at the ‘Elvis’ premiere during Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The “Hips Don’t Lie” musician took things up a notch with sheer black gloves and a diamond choker necklace. Shakira parted her hair to the side and styled it soft sultry waves.

She committed to a monochromatic moment with black sandals. Strappy sandals will be one of the biggest shoe trends of the summer. The minimal silhouette ranks high in popularity because its meant to look and feel like you are not wearing any shoes at all. The most popular styles often include neutral leather or suede uppers, as well as stiletto or block heels for an added height boost.

Related Winnie Harlow Dramatically Twirls in Romantic Ballgown & Hidden Heels on the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival Sharon Stone Has a Shady Surprise at Cannes Film Festival in Red Bejeweled Dress & Sandals for 'Elvis' Kaia Gerber Gives Red Halter Dress Modern Twists With Strappy Sandals at 'Elvis' Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Shakira on the red carpet at the ‘Elvis’ premiere during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee Ankle Strap Sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy High Heel Sandals, $89.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.