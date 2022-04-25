×
Shailene Woodley Sharpens Up in Red Mini Skirt & Matching Heeled Loafers for ‘Three Women’ Filming

By Allie Fasanella
Shailene Woodley is filming a new series, “Three Women,” and was spotted in-character on the streets of NYC today.

The “Big Little Lies” actress was seen in a pair of red leather heeled loafers featuring a pointed toe and gold horsebit detail across the vamp. She also wore a black blazer over a black top and a red high-waisted mini skirt with gold buttons.

Shailene Woodley, three women, red mini skirt, red shoes, filming, tv set
Shailene Woodley wearing a black blazer with a red mini skirt and red leather heeled loafers on the set of ‘Three Women’ in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Woodley also sported some accessories, including a coordinating black and red leather shoulder bad, layered necklaces and multiple rings.

shailene woodley, red leather horsebit loafers, heeled loafers, pointy loafers
A closer look at Shailene Woodley wearing red leather horsebit loafers featuring a pointed toe while filming ‘Three Women’ in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

According to Deadline, Woodley is playing the role of Gia, a writer who persuades three women to tell her their unique stories. The series, which is being adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s No. 1 nonfiction bestseller, tells the true story true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. Woodley’s character is based on Taddeo.

shailene woodley, red mini skirt, filming, nyc, red loafers, leather loafers, heeled loafers
Another look at Shailene Woodley filming the new series ‘Three Women’ in New York City on April 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash

