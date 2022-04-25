Shailene Woodley Sharpens Up in Red Mini Skirt & Matching Heeled Loafers for ‘Three Women’ Filming

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shailene Woodley is filming a new series, “Three Women,” and was spotted in-character on the streets of NYC today.

The “Big Little Lies” actress was seen in a pair of red leather heeled loafers featuring a pointed toe and gold horsebit detail across the vamp. She also wore a black blazer over a black top and a red high-waisted mini skirt with gold buttons.

Shailene Woodley wearing a black blazer with a red mini skirt and red leather heeled loafers on the set of ‘Three Women’ in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

Woodley also sported some accessories, including a coordinating black and red leather shoulder bad, layered necklaces and multiple rings.

A closer look at Shailene Woodley wearing red leather horsebit loafers featuring a pointed toe while filming ‘Three Women’ in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

According to Deadline, Woodley is playing the role of Gia, a writer who persuades three women to tell her their unique stories. The series, which is being adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s No. 1 nonfiction bestseller, tells the true story true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. Woodley’s character is based on Taddeo.

Another look at Shailene Woodley filming the new series ‘Three Women’ in New York City on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through to gallery to check out Woodley’s red carpet style through the years.

Slip into a pair of these classy loafers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lior Loafers, $149.95-170

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafer, $880

To Buy: Franco Sarto Belin loafers, $99.