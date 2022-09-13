Serena Williams Is a Vision In Metallic Balenciaga Cape & Silver Sandal Heels at the Vogue World Fashion Show

Serena Williams flexed her modeling skills, opening Vogue World’s runway show yesterday night on the cobblestone of the Meatpacking district, in New York City, wearing custom Balenciaga. The former professional tennis player was clad in metallic, dominating the runway while four ball girls dressed in white tennis dresses carrying rackets trailed behind her.

After her saunter down the catwalk, Williams sat in the front row beside family friend and Editor-in-Cheif of American Vogue Anna Wintour. Vogue World was a fashionable celebration of the publication’s 130th anniversary.

Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vogue

The fashion-forward athlete could not have been a more perfect opener to the celebratory event. After announcing her historic retirement in Vogue’s September Issue, Williams has been the talk of the town. Trading in her tennis wears, the clothing designer and brand owner wore a chrome maxi style tank dress which she paired with a breezy matching cape.

Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vogue

Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vogue

The mom of one accessorized with statement-making jewelry, sparkling in large diamond embellished earrings that practically eclipsed her ears. Williams wore her hair back into a low long ponytail that trailed down her back while her makeup was much more subdued and neutral.

Keeping the chrome going down to her feet, Williams wore silver sandal heels that barely peaked out from behind the hem of her gown.

Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vogue

A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has cemented her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time — and one of the best dressed, with her vibrant, standout style that includes everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition.

