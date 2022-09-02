Serena and Venus Williams Leave Arthur Ashe Stadium With Their Heads Held High After their Doubles Loss In Matching Skorts and Athletic Sneakers

Serena and Venus Williams hit the tennis court, this time as a team, at the U.S. Open in Flushing Queens, New York in Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday night for their emotional and energy-charged Doubles match against Czech team Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

The athletic sister duo lost 7-6, 6-4, but kept their heads high as they exited the rowdy court. The killer pair received a standing ovation after being snuffed out in the first round.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States at Arthur Ashe Stadium during their Women’s Doubles match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 on September 1st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Both fashionable athletes wore skorts, Serena wearing a mainly all-black ensemble from Nike.

The S By Serena owner tucked a black short sleeve tee into her pleated high-waisted skirt, bearing that iconic white Nike swoosh that was mirrored on her bottoms. The proud mother of one was ready to dominate despite the loss, wearing her hair up and out of her face in a slicked back ponytail dotted with clear beads.

With black and white Nike socks on, Serena laced up neon green and black athletic sneakers with elevated white soles that gave the tennis legend support on the court. A large departure from her custom diamond encrusted sneakers, these Nikes featured black laces set on a breathable mesh that allowed Williams to move like lighting with her sister by her side.

Speaking of Venus, the seven time Grand Slam winner wore a white long sleeve sporty crop top from her own clothing line EleVen, which she paired with a black sports bra layered underneath for extra support. The prolific tennis champ’s skort was a forest green with white stripes going down each side. Accessorizing liberally, Venus wore a white visor, black sweatbands, and gold hoops, the shine of the metal following her as she played. The Reebok affiliate wore coordinating white Nike socks with her sister, and white athletic sneakers made of an equally breathable mesh.

