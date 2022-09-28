Serena Williams Shines in Silver Louboutins & Drew Barrymore Lets Her Feet Breathe on ‘Drew Barrymore Show’

Serena Williams had a Louboutin moment at “The Drew Barrymore Show” today. The newly retired tennis player arrived at the daytime talk show wearing a luxurious look while the host, Drew Barrymore, kicked off her shoes and went barefoot for the interview.

Williams wore a blue velvet turtleneck ruched midi dress. This ruched gown is a part of the tennis player’s newest collection from her clothing brand, S By Serena. She slipped on a pair of metallic silver Christian Louboutin stilettos, adding an extra touch of glamour to her outfit.

The tennis player accessorized with a gold watch and other pieces from her jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry. She wore 10K gold and diamond earrings, a diamond necklace and a matching bracelet.

Barrymore kicked off her textured black pumps for the interview to talk about Serena’s recent career accomplishments. The two discussed why Williams didn’t want her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, to attend her tennis matches. The Olympian also revealed she found inspiration in her daughter’s doll to write her first ever children’s book. “The Adventures of Qai Qai” is about her daughter’s doll, Qai Qai who helps a little girl learn how to believe in herself. The picture book was released on Sept. 27 and is now available on Amazon.

The retired tennis player found time earlier this year to take on a new title as a fashion designer with her modern fashion brand, S By Serena. The ‘S’ in the title stands for the smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong, and stylish qualities of each person. Her brand focuses on being on trend and inclusive so everyone can look and feel their best.

